SOWETAN | What's the NPA's game plan on Kelly?

While Khumalo had previously been on the receiving end of some or other form of cancel culture, at the time this was based on a public sentiment that by virtue of being in the same house when he was shot, she ought to know who pulled the trigger.
Steyn’s testimony raised the stakes and provided a much stronger basis for those who believe the theory of her guilt – and even those who were until now undecided – to conclude that she is implicated in the crime.
Yet, we must be mindful that notwithstanding the damning evidence that has emerged against Khumalo in court, she is in fact not on trial, nor has she been charged.
This is precisely the crux of the matter.
If the national prosecutions authority believes that Khumalo was in contact with the accused and by inference, may have been involved, why is she not in dock?
If the NPA believes that her alleged contact with one of the suspects does not in itself prove she was a co-conspirator, what then was the value of placing such information before the court?
Prosecutors have a right and responsibility to forge their own legal strategy, independent of any external influence and public sentiment.
In this case we hope their strategy will, with the passage of time, justify exposing a woman it has not charged to the consequences of its evidence in court.
When Col Lambertus Steyn told the high court in Pretoria a week ago that Kelly Khumalo had been in contact with the alleged killers of her boyfriend Senzo Meyiwa, anyone could have predicted what was to follow against the singer.
Steyn, a state witness testified that Khumalo had received a call from accused number five, Fisokuhle Ntuli, at least twice in the months and weeks before Meyiwa was killed in 2014.
This evidence was the first to link Khumalo to the men accused of killing Meyiwa.
For many, it was the smoking gun against a woman they had long believed was involved in the murder of the football star.
And so, this week kicked into gear a familiar social weapon against high profile individuals perceived to have crossed over to the dark side – cancel culture.
Khumalo was dropped from two events at which she was meant to perform.
Organisers cited the ongoing trial and the need to give her space to deal with it.
