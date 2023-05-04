SOWETAN | Self-interest sinks Joburg further
By Sowetan - 04 May 2023 - 08:51
So the election of the new Joburg mayor was postponed on Tuesday because political parties in the council could not see past their own vested interest to bring stability to the embattled metro.
Of course, that should hardly come as a surprise. It’s been years of chaos, raw deals, collapsing coalitions, incompetence, poor governance and collapse of service delivery for residents of Johannesburg...
SOWETAN | Self-interest sinks Joburg further
