During the Struggle, all organisations, including the ANC, were aflame with nationalism. This nationalism was promoted by the need to remove apartheid and the National Party from power.
South Africans were excited and ready for freedom. But what this freedom exactly meant was something that our political organisations did not bother to explain.
Unfortunately, the enthusiasm was short lived. The hopes of the people of SA have turned into hopelessness after almost 30 years of freedom.
During apartheid the Nationalists divided us through race and further by using ethnicity. However, today we are divided through the mushrooming political parties, which are formed without principles and values.
These parties will not change the situation of the people in this country. They have no meaning for our freedom. The more political parties are formed, the more we are divided. The needs and aspirations of the people of Azania will never be realised.
The big question is, are we going to reach the promised land one day?
Our freedom has turned to dry bones and we need a new messiah to breathe life into our dead aspirations and give us hope again. We need to rise high again and let the coming election of 2024 revive the lost hope.
Tholang Mokoena, Benoni
READER LETTER | Proliferation of political parties not inspiring hope
Image: Antonio Muchave
