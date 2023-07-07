READER LETTER | Ramaphosa’s peace mission commendable

For the first time since President Cyril Ramaphosa and the ANC won the national elections in 2019, I was very proud of his brave efforts to foster peace between Ukraine (Nato) and Russia, our friends. Those among us who mock this commendable effort are a little round the twist of deceit.
It is difficult to understand why the citizens of a continent that is facing financial difficulties and is getting the short end of geo-politics would see Ramaphosa’s efforts as useless. But then again, we have among us those who identify as European and superior, and so do not expect any good from Africans.
I say this because SA has had a greater degree of forging practical peace than the US, UN, EU and Nato. Not so long ago, SA, through the collaboration of the African Union, was at the centre of a peace agreement between the government of Ethiopia and the Tigray fighters.
Or perhaps the fact that black South Africans chose reconciliation and peace in 1994, rather than revenge, on racial and historical grounds, is unappreciated.
However, the most important aspect of Ramaphosa’s masterful stroke was to present a version of SA’s neutral stance. Ramaphosa’s resolve to go forward in the face of Eurocentric racism and isolation by the presidents of countries like Egypt, Nigeria, Kenya and the AU must be commended.
What became clear is that the real cause of this conflict is a security threat hewn from Western white superiority that wants to win at all costs against Russia, and that we as insignificant Africans must either choose a side or keep quiet.
We will remember these attitudes when the Lord has also pronounced the final verdict on earthly issues.
However, Ramaphosa must be aware that unless he, and the ANC, change their stupid stance towards Israel, no amount of resolve and determination will bring us goodness.
Khotso Moleko, Warrenville, Bloemfontein
