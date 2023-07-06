I want to agree with Thabile Mange that when political leaders resign or are fired by their political parties they form their own political parties. I also want to add that Bantu Holomisa formed the UDM as a result of uncovering corruption between Stella Sigcawu and Sol Kerzner, and the ANC fired him.
However, I beg to differ when it comes to Herman Mashaba. Here, I am speaking as a member of ActionSA and a former ActionSA councillor in the city of Johannesburg. When Mashaba resigned from the DA, he had no intentions of starting a political party but was persuaded by people who admired the way he handled the mayorship of Johannesburg, which then prompted him to register an NGO called The Peoples’ Dialogue, which was a vehicle that consulted in all corners of SA for people to suggest what kind of a political party they wanted.
Out of this engagement, 2.4-million South Africans submitted their views, which in summary called for a truly non-racial party, the upholding of the rule of law, promotion of social justice and electoral reform. ActionSA was then formed after these engagements. In a nutshell, Herman Mashaba was driven by these 2.4-million patriots to start ActionSA.
Albert Kiviet, Emndeni South, Soweto
READER LETTER | ActionSA a product of people’s will
Image: Thulani Mbele
