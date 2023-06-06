I have five years experience in public relations, media and communications, but I’m unemployed.
Welcome to SA. Unemployment in the country stands at 32.9%. I find myself struggling to get back into the job market post the pandemic, yet I carry proficient skills. I was on my way to the next big thing with my career when the pandemic struck and everything changed.
I kept going because I didn’t want to feel sorry for myself and I’m the breadwinner at home, and self-pity doesn’t put food on the table. I applied for entry-level and mid-level vacancies for freelance work with no luck. So, I decided to change industries with the hope of receiving a permanent post.
Princess Tsambo, email
READER LETTER | Don't give up job-hunting when work is hard to find
Image: Graphic: RUBY GAY MARTIN/ File photo
