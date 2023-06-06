×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Letters

READER LETTER | Don't give up job-hunting when work is hard to find

By READER LETTER - 06 June 2023 - 08:28
Don't give up job-hunting when work is hard to find.
Don't give up job-hunting when work is hard to find.
Image: Graphic: RUBY GAY MARTIN/ File photo

I have five years experience  in public relations, media and communications, but Im unemployed.

Welcome to SA. Unemployment in the country stands at 32.9%. I find myself struggling to get back into the job market post the pandemic, yet I carry proficient skills. I was on my way to the next big thing with my career when the pandemic struck and everything changed.

I kept going because I didnt want to feel sorry for myself and Im the breadwinner at home, and self-pity doesnt put food on the table. I applied for entry-level and mid-level vacancies for freelance work with no luck. So, I decided to change industries with the hope of receiving a permanent post.

Princess Tsambo, email

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

NOT FOR SENSITIVE VIEWERS: CCTV reveals alleged state witness 'execution'
Emotional father details how electricity blackout led to his daughter's death