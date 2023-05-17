Fellow South Africans load-shedding is now part of our reality in SA, even though it causes disruptions to our daily lives.
Winter time will be the death of us, as we are heading to stage 12 very soon. People are going to die, our kids are going to suffer from respiratory diseases at a young age due to smoke inhalation from alternative sources of heating..
Our country’s future looks dark if the students who are to lead the country in future are deprived of the basic infrastructure which helps them move forward. We are told to study to resolve such problems but at the end of the day they’ll want seven years experience to get the job. We have lots of graduates who are jobless.
The other case is our sisters becoming sex slaves all for the sake of employment. The so-called Social Relief of Distress Grant, which pays R350 is destined to be our lifetime salary given the dim economic prospects SA is facing.
Not all of us can afford solar panels, gas stoves and other alternative sources of energy. Open fires and candles rescue us and kill us at the same time; one unattended burning candle can set 10 or more shacks alight. People die in such fires while others are rendered homeless.
While electricity is become rare and a luxury, our government is turning a blind eye to our cries. When you’re sitting in darkness, you’re hypervigilant. Being surrounded by darkness is really hard for people.
It is very dark in SA.
Sara Dimple Makala, Heilbron, Free State
READER LETTER | Load-shedding causing suffering and death in SA
Image: 123RF/Jakub Gojda
Fellow South Africans load-shedding is now part of our reality in SA, even though it causes disruptions to our daily lives.
Winter time will be the death of us, as we are heading to stage 12 very soon. People are going to die, our kids are going to suffer from respiratory diseases at a young age due to smoke inhalation from alternative sources of heating..
Our country’s future looks dark if the students who are to lead the country in future are deprived of the basic infrastructure which helps them move forward. We are told to study to resolve such problems but at the end of the day they’ll want seven years experience to get the job. We have lots of graduates who are jobless.
The other case is our sisters becoming sex slaves all for the sake of employment. The so-called Social Relief of Distress Grant, which pays R350 is destined to be our lifetime salary given the dim economic prospects SA is facing.
Not all of us can afford solar panels, gas stoves and other alternative sources of energy. Open fires and candles rescue us and kill us at the same time; one unattended burning candle can set 10 or more shacks alight. People die in such fires while others are rendered homeless.
While electricity is become rare and a luxury, our government is turning a blind eye to our cries. When you’re sitting in darkness, you’re hypervigilant. Being surrounded by darkness is really hard for people.
It is very dark in SA.
Sara Dimple Makala, Heilbron, Free State
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos