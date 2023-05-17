×

South Africa

Multiple businesses affected as fire breaks out in Tongaat industrial area

By Mfundo Mkhize - 17 May 2023 - 09:40
Firefighters at the scene after a building caught fire in Tongaat.
Image: Supplied

A raging fire has engulfed a building in Truroland industrial area of Tongaat, north of Durban, causing extensive damage to businesses on Tuesday.

Local volunteer organisation Community Emergency Response Team's (Cert's) Riza Sadack said the blaze started just after 6pm and had affected multiple businesses.

No fatalities were reported.

“Multiple fire engines were dispatched to help with extinguishing the fire. The cause is unknown and is subject to investigation,” Sadack said,

TimesLIVE

