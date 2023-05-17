A raging fire has engulfed a building in Truroland industrial area of Tongaat, north of Durban, causing extensive damage to businesses on Tuesday.
Local volunteer organisation Community Emergency Response Team's (Cert's) Riza Sadack said the blaze started just after 6pm and had affected multiple businesses.
No fatalities were reported.
“Multiple fire engines were dispatched to help with extinguishing the fire. The cause is unknown and is subject to investigation,” Sadack said,
TimesLIVE
Multiple businesses affected as fire breaks out in Tongaat industrial area
Image: Supplied
A raging fire has engulfed a building in Truroland industrial area of Tongaat, north of Durban, causing extensive damage to businesses on Tuesday.
Local volunteer organisation Community Emergency Response Team's (Cert's) Riza Sadack said the blaze started just after 6pm and had affected multiple businesses.
No fatalities were reported.
“Multiple fire engines were dispatched to help with extinguishing the fire. The cause is unknown and is subject to investigation,” Sadack said,
TimesLIVE
No injuries as fire breaks out at DUT's city campus
Joburg’s metro centre evacuated after fire breaks out on ground floor
Fire breaks out at Unisa campus, cause not yet determined
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos