"ANC decides SA must pull out of ICC over 'unfair treatment'," refers.
Wait a minute. There has been an error, a misquote and misspeak all round. After all, there has not been anything resembling the above quote. Who said it and why, is immaterial. Ironically, on the Ides of March (March 15) a bill to confirm withdrawal of the "withdrawal from the ICC" was quietly passed in the National Assembly. Really? The politicians are again speaking from both sides of their mouths.
In addition, SA embedded the Rome Statute it freely ratified in 2000 after being among the founding signatories in 1998. A high court confirmed as much.
Put simply: SA is still firmly a member state of the so-called "ICC of the West". Anyone who wants to bet whether the Russian Federation president Vladimir Putin will set foot in SA during the Brics Summit in August or not, place your bets, please.
Mothobi Mutloatse, Johannesburg
READER LETTER | Contradiction over SA's position on ICC
Image: GCIS
"ANC decides SA must pull out of ICC over 'unfair treatment'," refers.
Wait a minute. There has been an error, a misquote and misspeak all round. After all, there has not been anything resembling the above quote. Who said it and why, is immaterial. Ironically, on the Ides of March (March 15) a bill to confirm withdrawal of the "withdrawal from the ICC" was quietly passed in the National Assembly. Really? The politicians are again speaking from both sides of their mouths.
In addition, SA embedded the Rome Statute it freely ratified in 2000 after being among the founding signatories in 1998. A high court confirmed as much.
Put simply: SA is still firmly a member state of the so-called "ICC of the West". Anyone who wants to bet whether the Russian Federation president Vladimir Putin will set foot in SA during the Brics Summit in August or not, place your bets, please.
Mothobi Mutloatse, Johannesburg
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos