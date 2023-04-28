SOWETAN | Ramaphosa must explain ICC error
'It exposes embarrassing incoherence by our leaders'
By Sowetan - 28 April 2023 - 10:09
The ANC and President Cyril Ramaphosa have had their fair share of embarrassing gaffes. But this week’s debacle over a decision on the International Criminal Court takes the cake, not least because it exposes embarrassing incoherence by our leaders on matters of foreign policy.
At the weekend the ANC’s national executive committee discussed SA’s stance on the ICC. This follows an earlier resolution by its national conference for SA to remain a member of the ICC, despite concerns by some in the party that the court showed biases reflecting its global geopolitical preferences and was inconsistent in its prosecution of international crimes...
SOWETAN | Ramaphosa must explain ICC error
'It exposes embarrassing incoherence by our leaders'
The ANC and President Cyril Ramaphosa have had their fair share of embarrassing gaffes. But this week’s debacle over a decision on the International Criminal Court takes the cake, not least because it exposes embarrassing incoherence by our leaders on matters of foreign policy.
At the weekend the ANC’s national executive committee discussed SA’s stance on the ICC. This follows an earlier resolution by its national conference for SA to remain a member of the ICC, despite concerns by some in the party that the court showed biases reflecting its global geopolitical preferences and was inconsistent in its prosecution of international crimes...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos