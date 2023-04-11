×

Letters

READER LETTER | Enough with formation of new political parties

11 April 2023 - 10:06
Bongani Baloyi has established a new political party, Xiluva, to contest next year's election.
Image: Thulani Mbele

Former Action SA politician Bongani Baloyi is reputed to have had an impressive  track record as Midvaal mayor when he was still serving under the DA. The young and articulate politician left the DA but his stay at  Action SA was spectacularly short.

Last month Baloyi started his own political party, Xiluva, which will contest provincial and national elections in 2024. It seems everyone who breaks away from an existing party have their sights set on starting their own party.

When will all this madness end? It is this same reason that causes so much friction, confusion and disarray in our coalition governments. SA will never know stability again. Lord help us!

Cometh Dube-Makholwa, Midrand 

