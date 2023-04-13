READER LETTER | Ukraine suffers because of ICC's flawed integrity

I don't condone Russia's invasion of Ukraine, but the International Criminal Court's suffering from selective amnesia does not help either. The integrity of the ICC is at stake. We all know that Pretoria's stance on Russia's invasion of Ukraine has certainly strained ties with Washington, and signs of shaky relationship have shown for decades.
Despite the efforts of senior officials from SA's department of international relations and co-operation to compartmentalise relations into thematic areas, the political partnership has become difficult to manage. SA and US relations are still largely correcting from the Donald Trump administration.
During that period, no US ambassador was appointed to Pretoria for over two years, and diplomatic protests followed Trump's controversial views of African countries. There were also disagreements on international security policy concerning Zimbabwe, Venezuela, Iran and Palestine. But major points of contention predate the Trump era.
These have primarily revolved around US-led military interventionism in Afghanistan/Iraq and Libya, among others. This reinforced Pretoria's view of the US as a hegemon that has sometimes abused its dominant global position and flouting the international rules based order it purports to champion.
Remember, the ANC's senior officials were also at the receiving end of US hostilities during the liberation Struggle. Instead, the US supported the Angolan rebel group, Unita, which murdered thousands of SA liberation fighters.
The US secretary of state recently recognised Pretoria's long-standing relationship with Moscow and admitted that the Soviet Union was supportive of the freedom forces in SA, and more than unfortunately, the US was much too sympathetic to the apartheid regime.
The morons at the ICC have been silent on this matter for decades because the organisation is US-controlled. The US always creates crises because it lives and feeds on it in the world.
It is as clear as day that many were fooled by Joe Biden's crocodile tears on Ukraine. He really succeeded in influencing some clueless world leaders to help him declared Putin a "war criminal”.
What a joke. I really feel sorry for Ukraine, it has fallen victim to one of the US's concocted crises.
Bushy Green, Kagiso, Mogale City
READER LETTER | Ukraine suffers because of ICC's flawed integrity
Image: Reuters/Leonhard Foeger
