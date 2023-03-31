It is a disaster that Cilliers Brink of the DA has been elected mayor of Tshwane. When I heard the news I thought of Arthur Moses of Eersterus who was tear-gassed to death in his own home when Brink was acting mayor back in 2018.
READER LETTER | Tshwane on the brink of disaster with new mayor
It is a disaster that Cilliers Brink of the DA has been elected mayor of Tshwane. When I heard the news I thought of Arthur Moses of Eersterus who was tear-gassed to death in his own home when Brink was acting mayor back in 2018.
It does not matter that time has passed: dead is dead, and now this mayor, a leading member of the DA faction Koh-i-Noor, is back. Others in this faction like Peter Sutton, Leon Kruyshaar and Solly Msimanga must be jubilant despite the auditor-general’s damning report on the DA in Tshwane over the past seven years where R10bn cannot be accounted for.
Helen Zille, who cries DA efficiencies in local government, is nowhere to be heard. The silence is aching.
The Tshwane ANC has been as useless as ever in preventing the horrors to come. Panyaza Lesufi, the ANC provincial leader tried, but with the likes of Tshwane ANC regional secretary George Mjila running events locally, no wonder this has turned into an epic fail.
Our only hope is that Lesufi takes the municipality under administration at the first opportunity. Another reassurance is that God never sleeps.
Thabo Moyane, Soshanguve South, Tshwane
