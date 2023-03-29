“We know in our heart of hearts that this city will only be a good place for any of us to live in, if it's a good place for all of us to live in. A city that works and where no-one is left behind aren't two separate cities,” he said.
WATCH | 'We draw inspiration from Cape Town': Tshwane mayor Cilliers Brink's speech outlines plans for city
“We want to build a capital city that works, where there is clean, effective corruption-free administration, secure continuous supply of basic services and value for the rights, tariffs and charges paid by ordinary people,” said new executive mayor of Tshwane Cilliers Brink from the city council's podium after his victory.
An ecstatic Brink was hoisted into the air by supporters after being declared the new mayor on Tuesday, receiving 109 votes.
“We know in our heart of hearts that this city will only be a good place for any of us to live in, if it's a good place for all of us to live in. A city that works and where no-one is left behind aren't two separate cities,” he said.
“We do look to success stories in the Western Cape, Cape Town, places where government has been established, capable government. And we draw inspiration there but we want to implement a plan to build a capable state and a strong coalition here in the north of the country.”
Regarding the immediate plans for the city, Brink aims to get Tshwane's finances in check.
“We have to get control of the finances and bring our spending in line with what the city can realistically collect. This is an important task as responding to the findings of the Auditor-General and building up the financial controls that have been broken down or that have never existed. In the past three years, this city has faced a combination of factors that have had a devastating impact on our finances and on the financial recovery that we've embarked upon in the past decade.
“We have to reduce our dependence on Eskom and find alternative ways of supplying our own electricity needs. If we don't make these bold changes, if we or the municipalities outside the Western Cape don't make these bold changes, then we won't be able to fulfil our constitutional obligations in embarking upon these changes.
“Colleagues, what has happened in our politics and in this council chamber in the past few weeks has been deeply unfortunate. And I hope we have reached a turning point. The people of Tswhane look to us to resolve our differences in an orderly way that avoids violence and hatred and that does not disrupt the functioning of government. No matter how low debate has sunk in this council.
“It can never be acceptable for us to threaten each other with violence ... Let us break this culture now. And so I extend a hand of co-operation to all of the political parties in this council, but especially the opposition, who did not vote for me,” said the new mayor.
Brink achieved victory on the third attempt at the election of a mayor through the support of the multiparty coalition, which included the DA, Action SA, ACDP and the IFP.
“Each of us, no matter how politically warm-blooded we are, must love our city and our country more than we dislike each other. Let's build a capital city that works for all of its people and let's restore the hope of so many people in the city and in this country,” he concluded.
