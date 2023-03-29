×

South Africa

WATCH | Cilliers Brink hoisted in air as he wins Tshwane mayor role

By TIMESLIVE VIDEO - 29 March 2023 - 09:29

An ecstatic Cilliers Brink was hoisted into the air by supporters after being declared the new Tshwane mayor on Tuesday. Brink received 109 votes.

Brink achieved victory on the third attempt at the election of a mayor through the support of the multiparty coalition which included the DA, Action SA, the ACDP and the IFP.

Brink, a University of Pretoria law graduate, is no stranger to the municipality, having served as a councillor in 2011 and as group corporate and shared services MMC from 2016 to 2019. Since then, he  moved to parliament and represented the official opposition DA  as national spokesperson and as co-operative governance and traditional affairs portfolio committee member.

TimesLIVE

 

