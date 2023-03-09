The president of the republic has finally listened to one of the general logical concerns.
The new portfolio in his office of the minister of monitoring and evaluation is a move in the right direction. It has been a rhetoric of holding the ministers accountable, which has never happened in practice.
We do know that there is what is called performance agreements, but that remains a theory. We have never heard of a minister who has been recalled because of non-performance and failing to do his duties.
The president has never had one accountability sessions with any of his ministers. No consequence management at all.
Now, how do we expect those occupying office of responsibility to have a conscious mind to take the community into confidence?
As indicated that it is a way of enhancing service excellence; we hope that it manifests as such.
We want to see it happening in real terms where individuals’ services are terminated as a result of incompetence.
But it must also be escalated to provinces and municipalities to respond to complaints/compliments and for reporting nonservice.
For me, it is long overdue because we have been taken for a ride and we are the ones who are in dire need of services by the very government we voted for.
Andries Monyane, Sedibeng
READER LETTER | Hold ministers who fail in their duties accountable
Image: Dwayne Senior
