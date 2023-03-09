Panyaza Lesufi, it is my wish as the premier of Gauteng to follow what you preach. You promised us as Joburgers before you were elected as the premier that you’ll clean up every corner of Gauteng province, now Mr Premier most of the intersections here in Gauteng are full of not local moms but of foreign ladies and the kids who are supposed to be at school by virtue of their age.
Premier Lesufi those beggars look as if they are enjoying being part of a syndicate that is putting them there. You once put it to us that every child in SA has a right to learn or go to school, but it looks as if you have forgotten that, Mr Premier.
Please send your subordinates (JMPD) to remove them and take them back where they belong or find a safe place for them. It is very bad as a nation that we still have moms and kids that are begging at our robots and on streets.
I am also sending this to Xolani Fihla of JMPD to look into this matter with speed to save these poor souls from being run down by speeding cars or reckless drivers. Let’s keep our roads clean Mr Premier, because the very beggars litter around the place that they are begging at.
Rey Ntusi, Soweto
READER LETTER | Remove beggars from the streets
Image: Photographee.eu
