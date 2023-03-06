×

Letters

READER LETTER | Prince Harry’s eviction hardly a knock

By READER LETTER - 06 March 2023 - 08:45
2 October 2019: The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, took a tour of the Youth Employment Services Hub in Tembisa Township. They are pictured here with the YES Initiative CEO, Tashmia Ismail-Saville who took them around the premises.
Image: Sebabatso Mosamo/Sunday Times

Prince Harry and his wife Meghan have been asked to move out of Frogmore Cottage, which they rarely used. It's not like a lot of people who leave the family business, they won't be homeless, or in their case, mansionless, but there are millions who are in both their old country the UK and in their new home the US.

I am sure the cottage could shelter dozens of families rather than one old uncle that no one wants to know. Just a thought! 

Dennis Fitzgerald, Melbourne, Australia

