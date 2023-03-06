I am a concerned South African. Our country is under foreign invasion. I am wondering if SA is the only country that is capable of accepting foreign nationals? There are a lot of Asians who are seeking political asylum in the country.
Why don’t they go to other countries? We are facing different ethical issues in our country and they can't be attended to because of foreign influx. Recently, there was 22 Afghanistans who came to the country and even said they can assist in the Cape Flats with medical emergencies.
Why don’t they practice their medical expertise in another country. We are already over populated in SA. I want to know from the ANC, did you guys go to Asian countries to seek refuge during apartheid? We are not enjoying the fruits of our democracy because of foreign nationals invasion.
Some of them are even committing crimes and acquiring citizenship fraudulently. Some even control syndicates that traffic people, some sell drugs to our people. Hubby bubbly, which was introduced to SA by Asians, is destroying our youth.
But we are told to keep quite and labelled xenophobic if we speak out.
Mosa Moalosi Mothobi, email
READER LETTER | We're not enjoying fruits of our democracy
Image: Sandile Ndlovu
