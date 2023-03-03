Our president, with due respect either has bad advisers or he doesn’t listen to good advice. He runs a business enterprise in the name of Phala Phala in flagrant violation of the law governing his office. One wonders why Phala Phala was not registered under his wife’s or son’s name.
Jeffrey Mothuloe, email
READER LETTER | Ramaphosa's Phala Phala court review an unwise decision
Image: Alaister Russell
Our president, with due respect either has bad advisers or he doesn’t listen to good advice. He runs a business enterprise in the name of Phala Phala in flagrant violation of the law governing his office. One wonders why Phala Phala was not registered under his wife’s or son’s name.
This business arrangement is permissible under the law. The public protector, Busisiwe Mkhwebane has many adverse and damning court judgments against her. The DA asked the president to suspend her and he vacillated.
He suddenly suspended Mkhwebane when he was facing an imminent inquiry relating to Phala Phala. He is likely to lose this matter in court. Parliament rejected the s89 inquiry into the Phala Phala saga while he took the matter to the ConCourt.
Even Pieter Groenewald of the opposition alluded to the fact that it was opportune for President Cyril Ramaphosa to withdraw the matter from the ConCourt. There is no certainty in a court matter yet Ramaphosa persisted with the review.
This makes no sense at all as he already won this battle when the ANC majority prevailed on this matter in parliament. Many of the gaps in the Phala Phala saga where filled during the television documentary when the Somali businessman was interviewed last year.
It is submitted that it is in the interest of the country for Ramaphosa to act decisively, play politics and withdraw this matter from the courts.
Jeffrey Mothuloe, email
