READER LETTER | Councillors stealing food out of people's mouths

By READER LETTER - 03 February 2023 - 10:04
The high cost of living and the high unemployment rate affect the quality of life for many South Africans. Not only are people struggling to afford healthy food, but millions also struggle to have regular meals.

This particularly affects people who are on chronic medication, as they can't take their medicine on an empty stomach. Yes, many are defaulting on their antiretroviral treatment due to hunger, and also the ill treatment they receive at clinics.

Many say they skip taking their antiretroviral medication as it causes stomach cramps, nausea and diarrhoea if taken while hungry. Qualifying patients who are registered to receive food parcels through the department of social development, end up not receiving the food because the department has delegated its responsibility to politicians/ward councillors, who sell the food and pocket the money.

Some food parcels are distributed through the party political patronage system and ultimately never reach the intended beneficiaries. These people are heartless.

Bushy Green, Kagiso, Mogale City

