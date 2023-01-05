AG paints grim picture of messy Tshwane finances
Leaked report also points to possible criminal activities
The management of South Africa’s capital city, Tshwane, is so chaotic that the Auditor-General (AG) has red-flagged it for misrepresentation of its books, resulting in an adverse opinion, one of the worst it can get.
The leaked 2021/22 report paints a grim picture of a city that does not have sufficient internal controls, has no proper management of its assets and lacks systems to detect irregular expenditures. ..
AG paints grim picture of messy Tshwane finances
Leaked report also points to possible criminal activities
The management of South Africa’s capital city, Tshwane, is so chaotic that the Auditor-General (AG) has red-flagged it for misrepresentation of its books, resulting in an adverse opinion, one of the worst it can get.
The leaked 2021/22 report paints a grim picture of a city that does not have sufficient internal controls, has no proper management of its assets and lacks systems to detect irregular expenditures. ..
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos