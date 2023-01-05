×

South Africa

AG paints grim picture of messy Tshwane finances

Leaked report also points to possible criminal activities

05 January 2023 - 07:31
Noxolo Sibiya Journalist

The management of South Africa’s capital city, Tshwane, is so chaotic that the Auditor-General (AG) has red-flagged it for misrepresentation of its books, resulting in an adverse opinion, one of the worst it can get. 

The leaked 2021/22 report paints a grim picture of a city that does not have sufficient internal controls, has no proper management of its assets and lacks systems to detect irregular expenditures. ..

