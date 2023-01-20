×

READER LETTER | SA can be taken out of its quagmire of social ills

Silver bullet solution is the answer

By READER LETTER - 20 January 2023 - 11:37
There has been an increasing recognition of the internal audit function in SA due to the passage of MFMA, PFMA, as well as the King report on corporate governance. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/ANDRIY POPOV

I have something to say. I have a silver bullet solution to extricate SA and any previously colonised country for that matter, out of a quagmire of social ills. By the way, a quagmire problem can only be resolved through a silver bullet solution!

  • Appoint the institute of internal auditors by legislation
  • Appoint the institute of directors by legislation
  • These two institutions, if properly empowered, can be impactful in terms of transitioning poor governnance to good governance. Our real challenge right now is poor governance
  • These two institutions need to be included under Chapter 9 of the constitution of SA. These two institutions are focused on preventive controls

Our constitution is strong on detective controls but weak on preventive controls.

Kgosiemang Esau Moloko, Johannesburg

