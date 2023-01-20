I have something to say. I have a silver bullet solution to extricate SA and any previously colonised country for that matter, out of a quagmire of social ills. By the way, a quagmire problem can only be resolved through a silver bullet solution!
- Appoint the institute of internal auditors by legislation
- Appoint the institute of directors by legislation
- These two institutions, if properly empowered, can be impactful in terms of transitioning poor governnance to good governance. Our real challenge right now is poor governance
- These two institutions need to be included under Chapter 9 of the constitution of SA. These two institutions are focused on preventive controls
Our constitution is strong on detective controls but weak on preventive controls.
Kgosiemang Esau Moloko, Johannesburg
READER LETTER | SA can be taken out of its quagmire of social ills
Silver bullet solution is the answer
