MPHO NGOEPE | Municipalities' audit mechanisms just window dressing
By MPHO NGOEPE - 09 January 2023 - 09:55
The news about the poor quality of the financial statements at the City of Tshwane, flagged by the Auditor-General, is disturbing. We are likely to see this trend with other municipalities.
Some of the mechanisms that enhance the reliability of information, thereby fostering accountability, transparency, and good governance, are the internal audit function, the audit committee and proper records management within the reporting entity. Section 165 (1) of the Municipal Finance Management Act (MFMA) requires each municipality to have an internal audit unit...
