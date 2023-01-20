×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Letters

READER LETTER | Matric cheats harm hard work of honest pupils

By READER LETTER - 20 January 2023 - 11:31
Umalusi has given the matric results of 2022 a the thumbs up despite irregularities that were reported during the writing of the exams. Stock photo.
Umalusi has given the matric results of 2022 a the thumbs up despite irregularities that were reported during the writing of the exams. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/arrowsmith2

In 2020 and 2021, normal schooling was disrupted by Covid-19. In 2022 floods in some provinces and loadshedding countrywide caused major disruptions.

Strangely, despite these very serious problems, we all get very excited when the matric results show impressive performance by the learners, with some special achievers having passed with a number of distinctions in many subjects. They rightly deserve to be applauded.

However, the real hard workers will unavoidably suffer that nagging doubt, that will always cloud the authenticity of their spectacular results. The widespread rumours of overt exam cheating orchestrated by teachers in many subjects in exchange for money sometimes as much as R1,000 has surely dented achievements of honest learners.

If unemployment has been so stubbornly persistent since the introduction of the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS), which opened unlimited opportunities to all, what chance do these learners who pass under these questionable circumstances have?

We have many university graduates who have been sitting at home for many years as though there is some sinister motive to prove that, that NSFAS thing was a futile exercise that will not change anything, as it will not open any opportunities to change the fortunes of the previously disadvantaged.

I hope I am wrong. Doctors and nurses and other health professionals are also sitting at home unemployed because there is no money to employ them. Very sad!

Cometh Dube-Makholwa, Midrand

2022 Matric pass rate up by 3.7%, with KZN best improved province

The matric class of 2022 has achieved a 80.1% pass rate, an improvement of 3.7% from the previous year.
News
2 days ago

DA disputes matric pass rate and EFF calls for department to account for pupils ‘lost in the system’

The DA has refuted the 2022 matric results as inaccurate, claiming the “real” matric pass rate is only 54.6%.
News
1 day ago

LISTEN | 'Grooming youth to be employees is not going to help'

Young people should be groomed to improve production in South Africa to free it from the crisis it is in, says the founder of the South African ...
News
2 days ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Gwede wants his R1 million after defying critics and making it back into the ...
Ramaphosa criticises cadres for disunity after heckling disrupts opening speech ...