What was supposed to be the best game of the World Cup between England and France was marred by inept refereeing.
In the first half, England was denied a few set pieces in crucial places outside the box, which I think the Britons could have converted.
Maybe the referee thought he did not want to spoil the free flow of a fast game. Theo Hernandez’s foul on Mason Mount in the second half did not need to be viewed on the VAR.
I think Kylian Mbappe and Harry Kane are the most strong and forceful players in the same mould as Norgwerian Erling Haaland. Whenever they are in possession, they pose danger to the opposition.
Good luck to Morocco for reaching the semifinal. I hope they can make it to the final through their teamwork and compact defence.
Dinto Tshukudu, Sebokeng
READER LETTER|Ref spoilt England-France grudge match
Image: Hamad I Mohammed
