×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Letters

READER LETTER | Nothing wrong with coalitions

By READER LETTER - 13 December 2022 - 10:04
Vote counting at the Extra-Ordinary council meeting of the Ekurhuleni council to vote in a new Mayor.
Vote counting at the Extra-Ordinary council meeting of the Ekurhuleni council to vote in a new Mayor.
Image: Supplied

Voters need to understand that we cannot blame the coalition system as if we don’t know what causes it.

It’s the mandate we gave politicians even when you see EFF disrupting parliament. We have to celebrate that because we voted for it. We must celebrate the corrupt ANC because we voted for it. In America they have only two political parties (Republicans and Democrats) because they understand that in politics the most valuable thing is a vote. You may take it for granted but it determines the running of a country.

In SA, a lousy malambane nje can print a few T-shirts to start a political party, then people will waste that valuable tool, which is needed to build the country and vote for someone who will never in a million years get a seat in parliament. I think we need to teach our children about the value of a vote .

Yes, we can put the DA and ANC in the boxing ring. Then we will see service delivery and the quality of policing improve to combat crime. If the ANC fails, they know the DA will get the nod unlike now. Those 400 seats in parliament have been shared among politicians who don’t add value.

The arrogance of the ANC can be seen by a blind man. The justice system it is a joke. ANC members know that those votes, which were supposed to push them out of power, may go to an independent candidate.

Amos Motlodi, Jamela, Limpopo

I’m not joining ActionSA, says ABC leader PG Mavundla

Abantu Batho Congress (ABC) leader Philani Mavundla has dismissed media reports that he is among the seven former members who have joined ActionSA in ...
News
1 week ago

READER LETTER | Political parties need to focus on saving SA

Watching everything that is happening, first under the dominant party, the ANC, and now the coalition governments, there is no clear direction as to ...
Opinion
2 weeks ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Mmamoloko Kubayi calls for state of disaster to be declared in GP after floods
President Cyril Ramaphosa to meet ministers over Eskom