Voters need to understand that we cannot blame the coalition system as if we don’t know what causes it.
It’s the mandate we gave politicians even when you see EFF disrupting parliament. We have to celebrate that because we voted for it. We must celebrate the corrupt ANC because we voted for it. In America they have only two political parties (Republicans and Democrats) because they understand that in politics the most valuable thing is a vote. You may take it for granted but it determines the running of a country.
In SA, a lousy malambane nje can print a few T-shirts to start a political party, then people will waste that valuable tool, which is needed to build the country and vote for someone who will never in a million years get a seat in parliament. I think we need to teach our children about the value of a vote .
Yes, we can put the DA and ANC in the boxing ring. Then we will see service delivery and the quality of policing improve to combat crime. If the ANC fails, they know the DA will get the nod unlike now. Those 400 seats in parliament have been shared among politicians who don’t add value.
The arrogance of the ANC can be seen by a blind man. The justice system it is a joke. ANC members know that those votes, which were supposed to push them out of power, may go to an independent candidate.
Amos Motlodi, Jamela, Limpopo
READER LETTER | Nothing wrong with coalitions
