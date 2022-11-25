I am no politician, and would hate to be associated with the chaos and confusion that has come to define politics in SA. Watching everything that is happening, first under the dominant party, the ANC, and now the coalition governments, there is no clear direction as to where this country is headed.
Unless a miracle happens, for now it is all gloom and doom. Early this year, tired of all the empty promises of the ANC and the downward spiral of all aspects and areas of life in our country, opposition parties vowed to do everything possible to unseat the ANC as the only viable option to save SA.
Guess what; with opposition parties splintered into so many components based on divergent ideologies, there are ever so many points of disagreements, with each one of them striving for some kind of supremacy over the others, leaving the ANC the only majority party at every turn.
So, where does that leave us? We can only hope that sanity will prevail, and that all parties involved will focus more on the need to save our country than their individual political ambitions. It was refreshing to hear DA Gauteng leader Solly Msimanga saying last week that should the need arise, they would be prepared to work with the ANC in a coalition government after the 2024 elections.
I thought that was a mature and realistic way of looking forward to a promising future.
Cometh Dube-Makholwa, Midrand
READER LETTER | Political parties need to focus on saving SA
Image: Antonio Muchave
I am no politician, and would hate to be associated with the chaos and confusion that has come to define politics in SA. Watching everything that is happening, first under the dominant party, the ANC, and now the coalition governments, there is no clear direction as to where this country is headed.
Unless a miracle happens, for now it is all gloom and doom. Early this year, tired of all the empty promises of the ANC and the downward spiral of all aspects and areas of life in our country, opposition parties vowed to do everything possible to unseat the ANC as the only viable option to save SA.
Guess what; with opposition parties splintered into so many components based on divergent ideologies, there are ever so many points of disagreements, with each one of them striving for some kind of supremacy over the others, leaving the ANC the only majority party at every turn.
So, where does that leave us? We can only hope that sanity will prevail, and that all parties involved will focus more on the need to save our country than their individual political ambitions. It was refreshing to hear DA Gauteng leader Solly Msimanga saying last week that should the need arise, they would be prepared to work with the ANC in a coalition government after the 2024 elections.
I thought that was a mature and realistic way of looking forward to a promising future.
Cometh Dube-Makholwa, Midrand
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos