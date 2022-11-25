I couldn't watch the Tunisia vs Denmark match due to loadshedding. When I turned on the radio the match had just ended in a goalless draw. The celebration and excitement of the Tunisians was so loud, jubilant and palpable. One would have thought Tunisia had not only beaten Denmark but had just won the 2022 World Cup.
I'm not against celebrations, but I feel that we as Africans still believe we will not win the World Cup unless "miracles" like forcing a goalless draw happen.
African countries contesting in the 2022 Qatar World Cup are not only capable of beating giants from other continents but should hold on firmly to the believe that they bring this World Cup to Africa. We cannot afford to be underdogs when we have so many of our African players performing well in clubs in Europe and other continents.
Now is the time for Africa to win the World Cup, and yes we can. We need the confidence, we have the skill and talent.
Let us postpone big celebrations to the final which, hopefully, should future an African country.
Andy Mukari, email
READER LETTER | African teams can bring World Cup home
