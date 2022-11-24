Our flag is proudly lining the streets in the UK where King Charles III is hosting President Cyril Ramaphosa – the first head of state honoured this way by the monarch. As head of the Commonwealth, this is very apt.
Ramaphosa will also meet with British prime minister Rishi Sunak, where economic ties will be on the agenda; SA is the UK's largest trading partner on the African continent.
Internal challenges in SA should not diminish the importance of this visit. It is important to be seen as a worthy participant on the global stage. Despite a multitude of internal challenges in SA, there is still much to celebrate. And on Saturday the Boks clash with the Brits at Twickenham to show who really wears the crown.
Dawie Jacobs, Sterrewag, Pretoria
READER LETTER | Ramaphosa's visit to UK important
Image: GCIS
Ramaphosa, Sunak discuss trade, climate change, Zim and Russian war
UK parliament lauds Ramaphosa for restoring Mandela's vision for SA
