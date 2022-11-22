×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

South Africa’s national anthem welcomes President Ramaphosa to Buckingham Palace

22 November 2022 - 16:20
Amanda Khoza Presidency reporter
President Cyril Ramaphosa, together with King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla's carriage procession, arrives at Buckingham Palace.
President Cyril Ramaphosa, together with King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla's carriage procession, arrives at Buckingham Palace.
Image: Amanda Khoza/TimesLIVE

The South African national anthem could be heard through the streets of London as President Cyril Ramaphosa, King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla’s golden carriage made its way to Buckingham Palace’s red carpet.

The procession was making its way from a ceremonial welcome at Horse Guards Parade in St James’s Park where a royal salute was fired. The grand entrance was silent and only the sound of horses galloping and wheels turning could be heard.

When the carriage made it to the steps of the palace, it was the Queen Consort who alighted first, wearing a royal blue overcoat with a matching beret. She smiled for a photograph as the king followed shortly. Ramaphosa stepped out soon after, buttoning up his trench coat.

Walking towards the door of the palace the trio stopped to face the media momentarily and then turned to enter. The king could be heard saying something to Ramaphosa, but it was not clear what he said.

Shortly after, the Prince and Princess of Wales, William and Catherine, walked in together with international relations minister, Naledi Pandor. The royals and Ramaphosa then retired to the Regency Room Suite.

TimesLIVE

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Military veterans call for pension and housing issues to be resolved
R10 000 bail for former Transnet legal executive accused of colluding with firm