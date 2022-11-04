It's now clear to everyone that advocate Dali Mpofu and his sidekick public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane are high-profile rogue elements in our justice system. Their Stalingrad tactics to stall every sitting of Mkhwebane's impeachment inquiry has now reached the ceiling.
These unscrupulous individuals have taken South Africans for fools while milking our state coffers dry with unending attempts to stall the impeachment sitting. It’s mindboggling that about R12m of our public purse has allegedly been used to pay Mpofu to “defend” Mkhwebane. Does Mkhwebane really believe we buy into her narrative that she never discussed Mpofu’s decision to leave her in the lurch during the impeachment sitting?
Do these delinquents really think that we’re so stupid? Where does this kind of behaviour take SA? We’ve seen this movie before about Mpofu’s high-profile court appearances. He simply wants to collapse our justice system with his court theatrics. Expect great unusual drama in all of Mpofu's Stalingrad appearances.
Something must be done by the bar council to stop this man from turning our courts into his favourite stomping ground. His behaviour cannot be allowed to go on forever. Mpofu is a court narcissist of extreme negativity. It’s always all about him rather than about his clients. Why can’t his clients see these obvious theatrics. He can't even argue his points clearly, ending up throwing his hands all over the stand. As for Mkhwebane, she must admit that she’s a proven black excellence factory fault. She has disappointed a lot of people including yours truly, by aligning herself with the ANC state capture RET faction, therefore compromising her great career. It’s over Busi. Admit it.
Pius Mashaba
READER LETTER | Mpofu a court narcissist of extreme negativity
Image: Gallo Images
