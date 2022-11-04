×

South Africa

Calls for full disclosure of Mkhwebane’s full legal costs

'PP shouldn't pay costly litigation'

04 November 2022 - 07:37
Nomazima Nkosi Senior reporter

Public Interest SA wants the full details of transactions, expenditure and all costs related to public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane's fight to hold office.

Mkhwebane yesterday lost another case after the Western Cape High Court declined her application for leave to appeal its ruling refusing her to return to work pending the outcome of a Constitutional Court hearing...

