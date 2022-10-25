American writer and film producer Phil Donahue is synonymous with the quote: "Suicide is a permanent solution to a temporary problem", and people commit it when faced with perceived insurmountable problems.
It need not be the case. With most schools gradually phasing out "matric dance parties" – which used to make those from poor families suffer emotional pressure due to lack, less and less cases of suicides are reported each year.
And also, the non-publishing of matriculants' names who have passed in the newspapers, like they used to during our school years, must highly be commended. It has eased the psychological pressure for those who failed the final exams.
Matrics must see their final school year as the last round rather than destiny. There are many more feats yet to be achieved. Matric is only the beginning of the struggle of after-school life. Lebohang Tsotetsi comes to mind when I write about this subject. He is a beacon of hope for his Airport Section family of six.
He used his financial assistance to build his family a big house. And living up to his kasi section's name, he is busy touring countries via planes while at the same time achieving his dream academically.
He should serve as an inspiration to most of his peers that once you've set your eyes on the bigger prize and you fixedly remain focused, nothing will deter you, and only the sky would be your limit.
Samuel Radebe, Heilbron, Free State
READER LETTER | Final year of school is not one's destiny
Image: Freddy Mavunda
American writer and film producer Phil Donahue is synonymous with the quote: "Suicide is a permanent solution to a temporary problem", and people commit it when faced with perceived insurmountable problems.
It need not be the case. With most schools gradually phasing out "matric dance parties" – which used to make those from poor families suffer emotional pressure due to lack, less and less cases of suicides are reported each year.
And also, the non-publishing of matriculants' names who have passed in the newspapers, like they used to during our school years, must highly be commended. It has eased the psychological pressure for those who failed the final exams.
Matrics must see their final school year as the last round rather than destiny. There are many more feats yet to be achieved. Matric is only the beginning of the struggle of after-school life. Lebohang Tsotetsi comes to mind when I write about this subject. He is a beacon of hope for his Airport Section family of six.
He used his financial assistance to build his family a big house. And living up to his kasi section's name, he is busy touring countries via planes while at the same time achieving his dream academically.
He should serve as an inspiration to most of his peers that once you've set your eyes on the bigger prize and you fixedly remain focused, nothing will deter you, and only the sky would be your limit.
Samuel Radebe, Heilbron, Free State
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos