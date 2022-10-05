Congratulations to Johannesburg's new mayor Dada Morero. Could our new mayor please make it a top priority to get the old Johannesburg southern suburbs cleaned up.
It would help if the refuse truck staff would pick up black bags of rubbish dumped on the pavement by residents who do not have Pikitup bins; to issue private dustbins to residents who do not have them, and to install more public dustbins on the pavements, especially by food shops and bus stops.
Jane Thomson, Auckland Park, Johannesburg
READER LETTER | New mayor must clean up southern suburbs
Image: Nomazima Nkosi
