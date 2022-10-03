Sassa is at it again. And the less said about its spokesperson Paseka Letsatsi the better. He was quizzed by listeners of Lesedi FM’s Jwale ke Nako show and he ended up dropping the phone under a pretence of load-shedding impediment.
I am one of myriad individuals who got declined by their system for the month of August citing "alternative means of income sourced" as the reason. How can someone who is unemployed have another means of income? Does instant money, Cashsend or e-wallet detected fall in the category of "other means of income?"
The ANC should stop toying around with people's feelings. Fortunately for me, I used this money to play competitions. If I used it for livelihood, then I'd be frustrated like my friend who owns a tuckshop and got rejected as well. He can't buy stock for his small business.
The ANC is now heading for December elective conference and is using the poor masses to fight their factional battles. After increasing a threshold for one to qualify to be a recipient to R624 from R350, I thought more people will now qualify, but alas the opposite is the case.
The way I see it, Lindiwe Zulu's department is the most corrupt. They've long calculated how much they are going to embezzle of the R350 SRD monies from now henceforth. Can anyone raise a hand who has received full payment since April unhindered? Shame on Sassa!
Samuel Radebe, Heilbron
READER LETTER | Sassa should come cleanon payments of R350s
Image: SA government via Twitter
Sassa is at it again. And the less said about its spokesperson Paseka Letsatsi the better. He was quizzed by listeners of Lesedi FM’s Jwale ke Nako show and he ended up dropping the phone under a pretence of load-shedding impediment.
I am one of myriad individuals who got declined by their system for the month of August citing "alternative means of income sourced" as the reason. How can someone who is unemployed have another means of income? Does instant money, Cashsend or e-wallet detected fall in the category of "other means of income?"
The ANC should stop toying around with people's feelings. Fortunately for me, I used this money to play competitions. If I used it for livelihood, then I'd be frustrated like my friend who owns a tuckshop and got rejected as well. He can't buy stock for his small business.
The ANC is now heading for December elective conference and is using the poor masses to fight their factional battles. After increasing a threshold for one to qualify to be a recipient to R624 from R350, I thought more people will now qualify, but alas the opposite is the case.
The way I see it, Lindiwe Zulu's department is the most corrupt. They've long calculated how much they are going to embezzle of the R350 SRD monies from now henceforth. Can anyone raise a hand who has received full payment since April unhindered? Shame on Sassa!
Samuel Radebe, Heilbron
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos