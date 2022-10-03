×

Letters

READER LETTER | Don't judge people by what they wear

By READER LETTER - 03 October 2022 - 10:54
Image: Pexels/ Porapak Apichodilok

Over time, my hair has gone, a loss but a trivial one unlike the loss of hair and lives in Iran. Hair can be a beautiful part of a person and though some choose to hide it, women as well as men should be able to make that choice without fear.

Any society that would punish, and in the current case probably kill, people for their appearance deserves to be condemned and shunned. Although clothes may be less modest than in the last century, good people are still good people no matter how they appear. Judge people by what they do and say, not what they wear.

Dennis Fitzgerald,  Melbourne, Australia

