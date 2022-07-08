Poor management to blame for Mafube's woes, says new administrator
Mkaza says the billing system is 'upside down', hence low revenue
The administrator appointed to turn around Mafube local municipality has detailed how the poor management and bad decisions have left the council with low revenue and unable to provide basic services.
Thomas Mkaza, the administrator appointed by the provincial government last month, said the municipality, which cannot even pay salaries now, has billing system which is “upside down”...
