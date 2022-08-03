×

Letters

READER LETTER | People must be smoking their socks

By READER LETTER - 03 August 2022 - 10:44
Socks, R2,000, from Gucci.
Image: Supplied

A recent news story told of socks that cost $420 (R7,000) and a Google check shows that they do look lovely but that there are more expensive socks available although I can also buy $2 socks at a local store, and they also look lovely.

This seems to be in conflict with the recent fashionista approach of no socks as a high fashion choice.The real concern should be the ways that money can be used rather than spent. A $20 pair of socks should be quite comfortable and look good at the same time with the remaining $400 being used for a charity such as the Fred Hollows Foundation, an Australian charity that restores eyesight for $20 which means that 20 more people would be able to see the lovely socks or no socks.

There is so much poverty, hunger and homelessness in the world that $420 socks seem a unnecessary expense and a donation to any charity would be appreciated.

Dennis Fitzgerald , Melbourne, Australia

