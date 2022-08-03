A recent news story told of socks that cost $420 (R7,000) and a Google check shows that they do look lovely but that there are more expensive socks available although I can also buy $2 socks at a local store, and they also look lovely.
This seems to be in conflict with the recent fashionista approach of no socks as a high fashion choice.The real concern should be the ways that money can be used rather than spent. A $20 pair of socks should be quite comfortable and look good at the same time with the remaining $400 being used for a charity such as the Fred Hollows Foundation, an Australian charity that restores eyesight for $20 which means that 20 more people would be able to see the lovely socks or no socks.
There is so much poverty, hunger and homelessness in the world that $420 socks seem a unnecessary expense and a donation to any charity would be appreciated.
Dennis Fitzgerald , Melbourne, Australia
READER LETTER | People must be smoking their socks
Image: Supplied
A recent news story told of socks that cost $420 (R7,000) and a Google check shows that they do look lovely but that there are more expensive socks available although I can also buy $2 socks at a local store, and they also look lovely.
This seems to be in conflict with the recent fashionista approach of no socks as a high fashion choice.The real concern should be the ways that money can be used rather than spent. A $20 pair of socks should be quite comfortable and look good at the same time with the remaining $400 being used for a charity such as the Fred Hollows Foundation, an Australian charity that restores eyesight for $20 which means that 20 more people would be able to see the lovely socks or no socks.
There is so much poverty, hunger and homelessness in the world that $420 socks seem a unnecessary expense and a donation to any charity would be appreciated.
Dennis Fitzgerald , Melbourne, Australia
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos