Letters

Hamilton failure was engineered by F1 bossesbbed to shield Schumacher's legacy

By READER LETTER - 14 December 2021 - 08:35
Race winner and 2021 F1 World Drivers Champion Max Verstappen of Netherlands and Red Bull Racing is congratulated by runner up in the race and championship Lewis Hamilton.
Race winner and 2021 F1 World Drivers Champion Max Verstappen of Netherlands and Red Bull Racing is congratulated by runner up in the race and championship Lewis Hamilton.
Image: Lars Baron/Getty Images

The 2021 Formula One championship was concluded albeit controversially. Max Verstappen's championship is unfortunately tainted and this is not his fault at all. I put the blame for the controversy squarely at the door of the FIA and to a large extent, the race director Michael Masi.

The rules are very clear when it comes to the lapped cars – during a safety cars, they must all unlap themselves, but curiously in this one only those in front of Verstappen were allowed to do the unlapping. This placed him directly behind Lewis Hamilton with fresher and faster tyres. If this is not engineering a Verstappen pass on Lewis to give him the championship then I don't know what else is.

This supports the notion that the powers that be are trying by all means to protect Michael Schumacher's legacy from that black man Lewis Hamilton.

Remember, if Hamilton had won, he'd be sitting on eight championships and one more than Schumacher. If you know anything about F1, you'd know that it's a predominantly white sport, so Lewis just unsettles that power base.

In my eyes and many others Lewis is the champion.

Zakes Nakedi, Ennerdale

