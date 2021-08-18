Shocking hatred will kill us all

The carnage from the July frenzy and looting demonstrates a shocking display of hatred at its deadly apex. For the first time since our hard-won democracy, hatred fuelled by those with sinister agendas once again reared its ugly tentacles across Gauteng and KZN, a harbinger of deadly events that will follow and devour humanity.

Our civilisation will through intolerance be plunged into the abyss of annihilation, and our earthly habitat could be transformed into an inferno that even the mind of Dante could not imagine. We must refuse to accept the cynical notion that our beloved nation must spiral down a militaristic stairway into the hell of insane annihilation.

If the ultimate goal of certain factions is to ensure the survival of their agendas, then the pursuit of this goal through brazen destruction should be viewed as an utter failure.

The consequences of massive upheavals could be the end of human history. Leaders who choose to “defend” their ideologies with force of arms must face the fact that burn and slash war is suicidal and not an option if their citizens are to survive. Suicide is not a defence.

Intelligently perceived self-interest could tilt bellicose factions onto the path of peace. If not, we shall surely be dragged down the long, dark and shameful corridors of time reserved for those who possess power without compassion, might without morality, and strength without sight.

Farouk Araie, Actonville, Benoni