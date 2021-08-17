Ordinary people are turning their backs on ANC shenanigans

Evil objectives of destruction, racial tensions and enslavement to a big bloated government has backfired

The recent riots, rampant destruction of property and looting will prove to be a bigger, unanticipated and unintended political consequence for factions within the ANC than they could ever have imagined.



The ANC have always been arrogant enough to believe that most South Africans care about the party and its infighting. In fact, my interactions with ANC members of parliament reveals that they believe that, like them, most South Africans have a communist mentality which places the ANC as the be-all and end-all of their lives. In reality this is simply not the case...