Shopping oasis in tough times

The ultimate loss that is so devastating and unparalleled is the death of your loved one as witnessed when Covid-19 struck more than 50-million people. Following on its unbearable pain is losing a job. You’re deprived of not only your livelihood but your human dignity is eroded in a subtle way. About 1.4-million workers lost their jobs last year.

On their recovery journey in seeking employment, transport and replenishing their body energy are of vital importance. Low-income earners rely on affordable and safe public transport. Minibus taxis place a heavy burden on job seekers’ limited resources. I don’t see Metrorail becoming fully operational soon. See the consequences of Prasa functionaries whose only interest is self-preservation.

What can sustain you all day long for R5 in this age while searching for that elusive work? Let’s give credit where it is due. Shoprite Checkers has kept the price of its in-store brown bread at R5 for five years until now.

Their delicatessen offers a packed lunch meal for R5. In addition, you can’t miss a job interview, for R5 eight Caress sanitary pads can keep your intrinsic worth intact. It’s an oasis which stretches your rand in the country’s economic travails!

Thami Zwane, Edenvale