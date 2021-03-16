Shoprite's home focus bears fruit as profits and market share grow

Shoprite Holdings' homeward pivot is showing signs of paying off as the group reported a jump in half-year group profit and increased domestic market share in SA after dialling back its continental expansion.

SA's biggest grocer has been reviewing its long-term options across Africa over the past year as currency devaluations, lower commodity prices and high inflation have hit household incomes and weighed on earnings.

This has led to the company exiting Kenya and Nigeria, restricting capital allocations to its supermarkets outside SA and instead investing that money in its home business, to take advantage of its dominance in the discount grocery market and growing share in premium food.

Its local supermarkets business has achieved 22 months of uninterrupted market share gains, Chief Executive Pieter Engelbrecht said on Tuesday.

One of the star performers was its upmarket Checkers chain, which has been investing aggressively in its same-day-delivery online grocery service and expanding new-format stores with premium fresh food and produce to challenge Woolworths' dominance in that area.