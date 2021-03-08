Churches must obey the law of God

If you check the Bill of Rights entrenched in our Constitution, there’s little or not much differences with what God commands us to do and not to do. It is disturbing that Unity Fellowship Church in Midway, Tshiawelo in Soweto is refusing to obey by-laws regarding noise pollution and the health and safety protocols of Covid-19.

Our God is love. And He expects us to owe no one anything except to love one another, for he who loves another has fulfilled His law. If you disturb the peace of another person by blaring out gospel music, it is no love at all. The noise from most charismatic ministries has increasingly become a nuisance to many neighbours the country over. Epidemiologists, scientists and doctors are all God’s agents here on earth, striving to do no wrong but the good to their fellows. Do good and shun evil, then you’ll be a friend of the civil government.

Of course, if our freedom to worship and obey God is taken away, then we are justified to disobey the earthly authority. I believe the restriction of assembly to 50 indoor and 150 outdoor is reasonable and controllable. Obedience is in fact key to discipleship.

In the final analysis, the local government is on the wrong by failing to zone churches accordingly and apply by-laws equitably. The defiencies in spatial development of the City of Joburg has been exposed. It is also unacceptable that the matter has been dragging on for over ten years, poor governance.

Thami Zawne, Edenvale