SA, mind your affairs not Donald Trump

I am constantly surprised whenever I see South Africans always complain about US President Donald Trump as a racist and immoral person.

But I have never heard of black people in the US protesting in the streets against any racist or immoral behaviour by Trump.

Trump was voted for by the people of the US, and is their president.

These days the human race seems more keen to like lies more than the truth.

Every now and then, we have protests in SA over service delivery. We also protest against "too many" foreigners, with such action usually leading to xenophobic attacks.

Are we now the ones to tell the Americans how they must welcome foreigners on their shores, and share the economic cake with them?