Someone has to be accountable for protests

Who do we blame for disrespecting the very best constitution, surpassing even First World countries? No one is owning to what we've witnessed recently.

Service delivery protests are the new phenomenon of the shutdown slogan. For the deliberate attacks on police and disregard of the rule of law, no one is blamed, because there is no ownership to this effect.

The SAPS is blamed for water, sewerage, houses, roads, etc. We don't see ministers responsible for this coming and addressing the community.

The very institutions which we need, we then destroy and think that we will blame apartheid.

Andries Monyane, Vaal