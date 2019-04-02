Parole system shoud be reviewed
Ask any ordinary South African what they think about parole system in SA, the chances are responses will paint a bleak picture.
I'm sure our paroled criminals feel like they've been given licence to kill. No wonder some of them go back to the life of crime almost immediately.
As if we don't have enough crime already.
The killing of warder Nomsa Joyce Stuurman could have been easily avoided if correct systems were in place.
If those systems were in order, someone would have noticed that inmate concerned, Samson Madala, is a violent offender who should be treated as such.
I don't think our prisons even have enough social workers and psychologists.
Each time warders go to work, it's as if they're being sent to the gallows. The fact that even his family weren't prepared to take him back says so much about our parole system.
Families of these scumbags are left on their own devices. It's worth noting that parolees have committed heinous crimes in this country.
I don't blame families for refusing to take them back. Anyone who violates his own family is very dangerous. Madala didn't deserve any form of parole.
Sadly, it took tragedy that could have been avoided for him to prove once and for all that he wasn't a suitable candidate for parole.
I just wonder how many parole hopefuls are as dangerous.
Justice system has the responsibility to safeguard lives of law abiding citizens.
Flooding our homes and streets with dangerous criminals, who should be behind bars permanently, is beyond reckless.
Richardson Mzaidume
Pimville