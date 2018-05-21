Let us not misread Motlanthe

It is unfortunate that former president Kgalema Motlanthe chose to use "village tinpot dictators" in reference to some traditional leaders during the ANC's land summit at the weekend.

The anti-apartheid Struggle for liberation was also a struggle to restore the customs and indigenous institutions that were destroyed during colonial conquest and occupation.

Traditional leadership was one of those institutions and today - despite ours being a fairly industrialised and urbanised country - millions of South Africans still believe in the role of dikgosi or amakhosi.

However, only those who choose not to see would deny that some of our traditional leaders do abuse their positions in this institution with the aim of enriching themselves at the expense of rural communities on whose behalf they are supposed to rule the areas under their jurisdiction.