Letters

Let's pray for safe return of kidnapped girl and baby

By Reader letter - 05 February 2018 - 11:21
Image: STOCK

The kidnapping of 13-year-old Gabisile Shabani, who was born with albinism, and her one-year-old nephew Nkosikhona Ngwenya in Vosman, near Witbank, is terrifying.

They were reportedly taken by three men who broke into their parents' home on January 20. I wish and pray that the thieves didn't see these children as a business opportunity.

People living with albinism have been labelled as bringing luck to others and they've been living in fear in many communities and countries because they're targets.

You can't kill a person to heal another person. Let's treat people living with albinism just like you and I.

It is my plea to those criminals to please bring those kids back home.

Matlou Mokwele

Buffelshoek

Identikit released of alleged Witbank child-snatcher

Police have released an identikit of one of the men suspected to be behind the kidnapping of two children in Witbank at the weekend.
News
3 days ago

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

ANC members attack truck carrying suspected BLF members
‘A victory for SA’: Miss Universe stuns fans on arrival back home
X