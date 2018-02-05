Let's pray for safe return of kidnapped girl and baby

The kidnapping of 13-year-old Gabisile Shabani, who was born with albinism, and her one-year-old nephew Nkosikhona Ngwenya in Vosman, near Witbank, is terrifying.

They were reportedly taken by three men who broke into their parents' home on January 20. I wish and pray that the thieves didn't see these children as a business opportunity.

People living with albinism have been labelled as bringing luck to others and they've been living in fear in many communities and countries because they're targets.

You can't kill a person to heal another person. Let's treat people living with albinism just like you and I.

It is my plea to those criminals to please bring those kids back home.

Matlou Mokwele

Buffelshoek